Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,910 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 373,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 194,016 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

