Deutsche Bank AG Sells 72,443 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 72,443 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Wingstop worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

WING opened at $157.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.08, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.39%.

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.72.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

