Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $97.49 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

AWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

