Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €120.00 ($141.18) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) target price on Puma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Puma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.17 ($134.31).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €98.50 ($115.88) on Monday. Puma has a 52-week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 52-week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €103.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

