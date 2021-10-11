Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €170.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DB1 stock traded up €1.45 ($1.71) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €146.70 ($172.59). 344,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €152.65 ($179.59). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €144.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €143.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion and a PE ratio of 24.83.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.