Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.40 or 0.00005898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $102,569.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00277047 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

