DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 189,550 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of DHT worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 11.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 145,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 35.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after buying an additional 5,259,038 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 26.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth about $11,978,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 39,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,641. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.