Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.32. 5,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.44 and its 200 day moving average is $188.95. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $202.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Diageo by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Diageo by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.