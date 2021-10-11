Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.
Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.32. 5,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.44 and its 200 day moving average is $188.95. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $202.35.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.