Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) Director Sheldon B. Nelson Sells 50,000 Shares

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) Director Sheldon B. Nelson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 722,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$260,051.76.

Sheldon B. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$6,225.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 30,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$9,450.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 35,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$9,800.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 35,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 20,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$5,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 30,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$9,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 20,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 20,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$6,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 20,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$5,600.00.

DMI opened at C$0.50 on Monday. Diamcor Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$36.65 million and a PE ratio of -10.20.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

