Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,230 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 840.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $109.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $110.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

