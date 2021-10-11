DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRH. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.19. 53,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,619. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.