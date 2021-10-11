DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DICE opened at $26.49 on Monday. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.