DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday.

NYSE DBRG opened at $6.70 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $403,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.