Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,711 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $102,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 727.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMBF opened at $101.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $102.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.37.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

