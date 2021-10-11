Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.22% of Berry Global Group worth $107,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 381,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 60,917 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 543,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

