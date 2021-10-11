Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 507,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.05% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $106,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.