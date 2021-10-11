Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 312,562 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,203,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312,562 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $100,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 872,538 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 872,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 455,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,503,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 547,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 204,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

