Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 37,378 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.27% of ModivCare worth $101,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,351,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,889,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,008,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODV. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $169.38 on Monday. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.19.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

