Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $72.70 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

