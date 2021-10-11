Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 65,122 shares.The stock last traded at $20.62 and had previously closed at $20.22.

The company has a market cap of $736.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 63.04% and a return on equity of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3946 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $33,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $56,235.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,583 shares of company stock worth $167,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth about $393,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

