DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd’s Quiet Period Set To End on October 11th (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive’s (NASDAQ:DDI) quiet period will expire on Monday, October 11th. DoubleDown Interactive had issued 6,316,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $113,688,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During DoubleDown Interactive’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI opened at $17.62 on Monday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

