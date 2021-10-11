DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.02.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.88. 10,649,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,898,103. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,438,341.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,271 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,662.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,770,961 shares of company stock valued at $262,063,658 in the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $241,361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

