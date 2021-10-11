DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. DraftKings has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,438,341.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,662.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,770,961 shares of company stock valued at $262,063,658 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,989 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.