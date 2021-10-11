Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stake Boosted by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 123.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCT opened at $44.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -171.31 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Larry Wilson sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $658,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,636.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,610 shares of company stock worth $6,655,041 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

