Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 30,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,719. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $610.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.64. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 747.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 330,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 291,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.