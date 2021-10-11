Durable Capital Partners LP Has $582.85 Million Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Durable Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,903 shares during the period. The Boston Beer makes up about 4.3% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 4.65% of The Boston Beer worth $582,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $86,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 960.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.31.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $538.09. 1,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,615. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $574.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $894.47. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $496.86 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

