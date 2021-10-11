Durable Capital Partners LP Has $681.71 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,390,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,822 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 5.0% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $681,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $532.35. 17,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.70. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.