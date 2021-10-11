Durable Capital Partners LP Invests $231.99 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,101,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,987,000. SoFi Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 1.51% of SoFi Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.91. 874,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,661,748. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

