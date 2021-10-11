Durable Capital Partners LP Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Durable Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $75,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,758,000 after purchasing an additional 96,356 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 863,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,055,000 after purchasing an additional 94,286 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $618.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.02 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $666.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

