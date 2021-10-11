Durable Capital Partners LP Sells 3,295,181 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Durable Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,964,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295,181 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $131,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STNE. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Shares of STNE stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,382. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

