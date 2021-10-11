DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DURECT were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DURECT by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRRX stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $277.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.26. DURECT Co. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. On average, research analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

