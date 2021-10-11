Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 102.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 343,252 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DX opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $609.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

