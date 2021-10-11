E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.73 ($13.80).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) price objective on E.On in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

FRA EOAN opened at €10.81 ($12.72) on Monday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.39.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

