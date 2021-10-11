Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $11.46

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $11.89. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 1,568 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.91.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

