Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.49 Million

Brokerages forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will post $69.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.69 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $61.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $275.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.30 million to $275.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $302.85 million, with estimates ranging from $298.50 million to $306.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $589,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 12.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $434,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.02. 537,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,702. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.