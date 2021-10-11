Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $159.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.89.

Eaton stock opened at $153.56 on Thursday. Eaton has a one year low of $101.52 and a one year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.36. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after buying an additional 195,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

