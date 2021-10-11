Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells $38,007.24 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,007.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $40.49.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
