Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells $38,007.24 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,007.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78,003 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 127,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

