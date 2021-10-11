Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $14,393,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $108.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.50. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

