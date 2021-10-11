Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000. Etsy makes up approximately 1.5% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $7.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.17. The company had a trading volume of 43,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,004. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

