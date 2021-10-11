Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

REG opened at $69.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.