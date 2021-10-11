Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,284,000 after acquiring an additional 471,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,896,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,874,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,782,000 after acquiring an additional 206,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.48 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

