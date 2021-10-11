Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.08 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,379,000 after buying an additional 140,877 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

