Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 407 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in WestRock were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,891,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 3,581.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,405,000 after acquiring an additional 264,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,921,000 after acquiring an additional 459,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in WestRock by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,985,000 after acquiring an additional 52,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

WRK opened at $50.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. WestRock has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

