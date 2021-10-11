Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNC opened at $72.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

