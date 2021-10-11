Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELEZY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Endesa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endesa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

ELEZY stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Endesa has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

