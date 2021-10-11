Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $4,660,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 627.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 214,523 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 32.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

