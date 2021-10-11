Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.80 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENGI. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Engie in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.63 ($18.39).

Engie stock opened at €11.60 ($13.64) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.01. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

