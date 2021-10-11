EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

