EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.27.

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

