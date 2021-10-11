Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 28,815 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,815 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $23,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

